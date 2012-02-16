* Q4 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.25

* Q4 rev up 9 pct to $369.0 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.35-$1.50, rev $1.71-$1.76 bln

* Shares down 5 pct after-market

Feb 16 Animal healthcare company VCA Antech Inc posted a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and an impairment charge, and forecast a full-year profit below analysts' estimates.

For 2012, the company expects earnings of $1.35 to $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.57 a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $2.1 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a profit of $22.1 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $369 million, driven by the animal hospital business.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 25 cents a share on revenue of $369.4 million.

VCA Antech's shares were down at $21.80 in after-market trade. They closed at $23.05 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)