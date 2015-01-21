BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
Jan 21 Venture Capital Poland SA :
* Obtains 60,000 zloty ($16,100) loan from one of its shareholders for realising the company's long-term strategy
* The loan can be converted into a new emission of the company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: