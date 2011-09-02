FRANKFURT, Sept 2 German automotive association VDA raised its 2011 outlook for the car market in Europe's biggest economy on Friday, saying it now sees more than 3.1 million new car registrations.

In July, it forecast 3.1 million new car registrations this year, up from 2.92 million last year.

Germany's new car market, Europe's largest, surged 18.3 percent in August to 237,500 vehicles, a rate nearly twice as high as that posted in the months before, data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan)