Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
HANNOVER, Germany, April 23 Germany's engineering industry association has kept its outlook for stable production in 2012, banking on a recovery in the remainder of the year after the European sovereign debt crisis hurt orders in the first few months.
"We ... expect production to show small negative rates for just a few months of the year," VDMA head Hannes Hesse said at the Hanover industrial fair on Monday, adding this could be balanced out in the coming months.
VDMA scrapped a forecast for 4 percent growth in 2012 German engineering output in February, saying it now expected output to stagnate this year, burdened by the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China.
The move came as order intake in January and February fell 11 percent from a year earlier, according to VDMA, which represents a sector that is the largest industrial employer in the euro zone's biggest economy.
Companies such as Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and MAN SE are among the biggest names in the sector, which made Germany the world's top exporter until it was unseated by China in 2009. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)