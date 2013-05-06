Position: Central Bank Governor
Incumbent: Edmee Betancourt
Term: Took office in 2013. The term lasts up to seven years.
Key Facts:
- Venezuela's central bank President Edmee Betancourt is
known as a dedicated socialist who backed late President Hugo
Chavez's drive to expand state control over the economy but also
knows when to ditch dogma for down-to-earth public policy.
- She replaced Nelson Merentes - considered the most
pragmatic and market-friendly member of the government's
economic team.
- As a low profile former commerce minister, she was
instrumental in pushing forward an expansion of price controls
starting at the end of 2011. The system was heavily criticized
by private businesses who insisted they were at times being
forced to sell below production costs.
- She was also Venezuela's representative to the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Association (FAO)
- She qualified as an industrial engineer with an advanced
degree in mathematics, and has been at the helm of two state-run
banks and a development fund financed by China.