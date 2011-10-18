DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 18 Russian state development bank VEB plans to borrow approximately the same amount in 2012 as this year, the lender's chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told journalists.

VEB planned to raise around $8 billion on domestic and international markets this year, also the same as in 2010.

"Next year we plan (to raise) approximately the same (amount) as this year," he said.

VEB has already raised 500 million Swiss francs ($557 million) by a bond issue and secured a $2.45 billion syndicated loan earlier this year.

VEB planned another Eurobond issue a few months ago but had to postpone the deal due to weak market conditions.

Dmitriev said on Tuesday the lender was not going to issue Eurobonds in 2011, adding that the capital market was "not the only source of funding for our deals". ($1 = 0.898 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Katya Golubkova)