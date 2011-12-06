(Adds details, background)

MOSCOW Dec 6 Russian state development bank VEB plans to tap the international debt market for a five-year dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday.

The yield guidance was expected at around 5.625 percent, IFR said. BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBS are arranging the new issue, according to IFR.

VEB has already raised 500 million Swiss francs ($544.5 million) via a bond issue and secured a $2.45 billion syndicated loan earlier this year.

VEB had planned another Eurobond issue a few months ago but had to postpone the deal due to weak market conditions.

($1 = 0.9182 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and John Bowker)