WELLINGTON, June 29 - Vector announced today that it will appeal the recent Court of Appeal ruling in favour of the Commerce Commission in respect of the rules and process for setting starting price adjustments.

In March 2011, Vector commenced a judicial review process which argued that the methodology for setting starting prices should be included in final input methodologies.

The High Court ruled in favour of Vector's judicial review action on 27 September 2011, however this decision was overturned in the Court of Appeal on 1 June 2012.

Vector Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie said the company believed that the original decision made by the High Court was robust and is therefore appealing to the Supreme Court for a final decision on the issue.

"The inclusion of a starting price methodology in the input methodologies framework is fundamental to a good regulatory regime and in our view this was implicit in the decision to make the amendments to the Commerce Act in 2008," he said.