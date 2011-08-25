WELLINGTON Aug 26 New Zealand's biggest electricity and gas distributor Vector Ltd. reported a 4 percent rise in full year profit on Friday, as revenue grew on higher electricity volumes, and said the outlook was for more growth.

Vector reported a net profit of NZ$201.4 million ($166.4 million) in year to June 30, compared with NZ$193 million from a year ago.

The improved profit included a NZ$30 million one-off gain of NZ$30 million involving a tunnel project with state grid operator TransPower.

Underlying earnings were NZ$171.3 million against NZ$172.6 million a year ago.

It had reaffirmed several times that it expected a full year profit in line with analysts' expectations, which according to a Thomson Reuters survey was around NZ$202 million.

Vector, which is 75 percent owned by a consumer trust, declared an unchanged final dividend of 7.5 cents per share.

Shares in Vector, a top-10 stock, closed on Thursday at NZ$2.40. Its shares have risen around 5 percent so far this year, compared with a flat performance for the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

Vector runs an electricity network in the greater Auckland region, a national gas pipeline network, electricity meters, and is expanding into fibre optic telecommunications.

It said EBITDA expectations for the year ahead were slightly above current market consensus, and was looking for growth in the LPG market and the roll out of smart power meters.

Vector will be rolling out the government-sponsored ultrafast broadband in Auckland, the country's biggest commercial and population centre.

Last month, it reported it had more than 687,000 electricity and gas customers as at the end of June, up around 1 percent on the previous year.

Wholesale gas sales fell 17 percent, but LPG gas sales were higher.

($1=NZ$1.21)

(Gyles Beckford)