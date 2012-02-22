WELLINGTON Feb 23 New Zealand biggest electricity and gas distributor Vector Ltd. reported a 6.9 percent rise in half-year profits on Thursday due to highergas and electricity volumes, along with an increase in wholesale customers.

The company said it expected its underlying earnings for the year to June to be slightly higher than analysts' expectations.

The top-10 company reported a net profit of NZ$105.3 million ($87.4 million)in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with a NZ$98.5 million profit a year ago.

It runs an electricity network in the greater Auckland region, a national gas pipeline network, electricity meters, and is expanding to fibre optic telecommunications.

Vector, which is 75 percent owned by a consumer trust, said it would pay an interim dividend of 7 cents to shareholders, higher than 6.75 cents last year.

Its shares closed at NZ$2.57 on Wednesday, having climbed around 4 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the benchmark NZ50 index. ($1 = 1.2053 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)