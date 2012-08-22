WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand's biggest
electricity and gas distributor Vector Ltd. reported a
1.3 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, as a flat and
uneven economy stalled revenue growth, and said it would aim to
maintain earnings at current levels.
Vector reported a net profit of NZ$198.8 million ($161.6
million) in the year to June 30, compared with NZ$201.4 million
a year ago, which included a NZ$30 million one-off gain.
Allowing for one offs the underlying profit was up 16
percent.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were NZ$627.4 million against NZ$594.2
million a year ago.
In February, Vector repeated it expected underlying earnings
to be slightly above analysts' forecasts, which according to a
Thomson Reuters survey was around NZ$620 million.
It said the outlook for the year ahead was positive with
growth seen in its technology and wholesale gas businesses, but
was facing several unknowns such as the action of regulators,
and the price it would pay for gas.
"Our objective is to maintain EBITDA broadly in line with
this year and market consensus, recognising these
uncertainties," the company said in a statement.
Vector, which is 75 percent owned by a consumer trust,
declared a final dividend of 7.5 cents per share, unchanged from
last year and taking its full year payout to 14.5 cps.
Shares in Vector, a top-10 stock, closed on Wednesday at
NZ$2.70. Its shares have risen around 10 percent so far this
year, compared with an 11 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50
index.
Vector runs an electricity network in the greater Auckland
region, a national gas pipeline network, electricity meters, and
is rolling out the government-sponsored ultrafast broadband in
Auckland.
Last month, it reported it had nearly 690,000 electricity
and gas customers as at the end of June, up around 1 percent on
the previous year.
It also reported increases in the volumes of power and gas
distributed through its networks, and a lift in wholesale gas
sales.
Vector is currently taking legal action challenging the
proposed way the competition regulator would set lines
companies' charges, which could result in Vector having to
reduce its prices.
($1=NZ$1.23)
(Gyles Beckford)