WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand's biggest electricity and gas distributor Vector Ltd. reported a 1.3 percent fall in annual profit on Thursday, as a flat and uneven economy stalled revenue growth, and said it would aim to maintain earnings at current levels.

Vector reported a net profit of NZ$198.8 million ($161.6 million) in the year to June 30, compared with NZ$201.4 million a year ago, which included a NZ$30 million one-off gain.

Allowing for one offs the underlying profit was up 16 percent.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were NZ$627.4 million against NZ$594.2 million a year ago.

In February, Vector repeated it expected underlying earnings to be slightly above analysts' forecasts, which according to a Thomson Reuters survey was around NZ$620 million.

It said the outlook for the year ahead was positive with growth seen in its technology and wholesale gas businesses, but was facing several unknowns such as the action of regulators, and the price it would pay for gas.

"Our objective is to maintain EBITDA broadly in line with this year and market consensus, recognising these uncertainties," the company said in a statement.

Vector, which is 75 percent owned by a consumer trust, declared a final dividend of 7.5 cents per share, unchanged from last year and taking its full year payout to 14.5 cps.

Shares in Vector, a top-10 stock, closed on Wednesday at NZ$2.70. Its shares have risen around 10 percent so far this year, compared with an 11 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

Vector runs an electricity network in the greater Auckland region, a national gas pipeline network, electricity meters, and is rolling out the government-sponsored ultrafast broadband in Auckland.

Last month, it reported it had nearly 690,000 electricity and gas customers as at the end of June, up around 1 percent on the previous year.

It also reported increases in the volumes of power and gas distributed through its networks, and a lift in wholesale gas sales.

Vector is currently taking legal action challenging the proposed way the competition regulator would set lines companies' charges, which could result in Vector having to reduce its prices.

($1=NZ$1.23)

(Gyles Beckford)