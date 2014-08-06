WARSAW Aug 6 Polish cable operator Vectra did not obtain the targeted 33-percent stake in its tender call for shares in the country's No.2 telephone operator Netia and called off the bid, Vectra said on Wednesday.

Vectra launched the 607 million zloty ($194 million) bid last month. Despite some sweeteners, the offer fell through as Netia's market price exceeded the one offered by Vectra. (1 US dollar = 3.1321 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)