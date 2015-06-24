June 24 Respiratory drugs specialist Vectura Group Plc appointed AstraZeneca executive James Ward-Lilley as chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.

Ward-Lilley replaces Chris Blackwell, who will leave the company at the end of this month.

Ward-Lilley is currently vice president at AstraZeneca and responsible for respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity strategy, which has included the recent acquisitions of Almirall's respiratory business and Pearl Therapeutics, Vectura said in a statement.

Trevor Phillips will continue as interim CEO from the end of June until Ward-Lilley joins the company, it added.