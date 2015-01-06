(Adds background, shares, analyst reaction)
LONDON Jan 6 Vectura Group, a
respiratory drugs specialist, will work with Janssen Biotech to
develop treatments for asthma and lung disease COPD, it said on
Tuesday.
The collaboration will kick off with the development of a
drug candidate for intermediate Phase II clinical trials, the
British company said.
Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, will then use
Vectura's dry powder inhaler technologies in the development of
inhaled therapeutics for airways-related diseases such as
asthma, a market worth in excess of $46 billion worldwide,
Vectura said.
Shares in Vectura, which also has collaborations with
companies including Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline, were trading
up 1.3 percent at 133 pence at 0937 GMT.
Finncap analyst Keith Redpath said Vectura would be
responsible for pharmaceutical development and preparation for
the clinical trial, and he believed it would provide both
technology and expertise in dry powder formulation and delivery.
He kept his 202 pence a share price target unchanged.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)