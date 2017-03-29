UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LAUSANNE, March 29 The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources has no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American, or to push for a board seat after announcing a plan to acquire a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
"I believe in the management, I believe in the company (Anglo)... and felt that if I have a resource that I should make an investment in it," Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal told the FT Commodities Summit in Switzerland on Wednesday.
He added that he'd be happy to help Anglo American move into India if they wished "at some point in time to expand their business."
Earlier this month, Agarwal said he would buy a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) stake in Anglo American. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.