May 9 Vedanta Resources Plc said on
Friday it will not mine bauxite from the Niyamgiri hills in the
Indian state of Odisha until it has the consent of local
communities.
The announcement marks a victory for the local communities,
which have long opposed the company's plans to mine bauxite in
an area they consider sacred.
Vedanta said it was working with Odisha's state government
and pursuing other options to source bauxite for its alumina
refinery in the state.
The proposed bauxite mining project near the Lanjigarh
refinery in Kalahandi district, about 450 km (280 miles) from
the state capital, Bhubaneswar, had drawn the anger of rights
groups globally.
