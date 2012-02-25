MUMBAI Feb 25 London-listed Vedanta Resources is looking for coal assets in Latin America, its chairman said on Saturday.

The mining group is also awaiting the coal block auctions to be offered by the government of India, Anil Agarwal told reporters.

Vedanta earlier said it would simplify its business structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a single unit, Sesa Sterlite, to cut costs and improve cashflows.

The miner will merge non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries into group company Sesa Goa.

Its unlisted unit Vedanta Aluminium, along with Madras Aluminium Co and Vedanta's 38.8 percent holding in oil and gas producer Cairn India, will also be transferred to the merged company Sesa Sterlite. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)