LONDON Aug 12 An Indian court has cleared the
way for oil and mining group Vedanta to streamline its
sprawling structure, dismissing on Monday an appeal by a
shareholder of unit Sesa Goa that could have stopped
or delayed the move.
Vedanta shares rose on the news, increasing gains on the day
to climb 2 percent to change hands at 1,268 pence, compared with
a 1.3 percent rise in the sector.
Vedanta, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, said early
last year it planned to overhaul its web of subsidiaries,
creating an umbrella unit that will group most of its assets.
Under the consolidation plan, the company's copper unit
Sterlite Industries will be merged with iron ore unit
Sesa Goa to create an operating subsidiary, Sesa Sterlite.
A Madras court approved that plan last month, but news of
the Sesa Goa shareholder appeal had prompted some concern that
timing could slip yet again.
Sesa Goa said in a statement that the Division Bench of the
High Court of Bombay dismissed the appeal and sanctioned the
restructuring plan - a scheme Vedanta hopes will attract new
investors and improve access to cash to help pay down its debt.