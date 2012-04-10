* Record quarterly production of lead, silver, alumina
* Iron ore hit by Karnataka ban to fight illegal mining
* Group consolidation, streamlining to be completed in 2012
* Shares down 3.1 percent, broadly in line with weak sector
(Writes through with details, background, Lanjigarh hearing)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, April 10 India-focused miner Vedanta
posted a drop in full-year iron ore output on Tuesday,
hit by a ban on mining in the southern Indian state of Karnataka
and logistical bottlenecks in nearby Goa that dented one of its
key profit contributors.
Iron ore, a steelmaking ingredient, is typically one of
Vedanta's most profitable products along with zinc, accounting
for almost a third of profits, but output has been constrained
in recent quarters by curbs to combat illegal mining.
Iron ore shipments across the sector in India have been
sliding for the last two years, with hikes in export taxes, as
the government tries to keep supplies for domestic use, also
hurting overseas sales.
London-listed Vedanta said its iron-ore production over the
full year to the end of March fell to 13.8 million tonnes
compared with 18.8 million a year ago, after a fourth quarter
broadly in line with market forecasts. Sales fell less steeply,
totalling 16.0 million tonnes, from 18.1 million.
The Karnataka ban is being examined by the Supreme Court.
Vedanta said its refined zinc production from its core
Indian operations rose 6 percent to 759,000 tonnes for the year,
despite a dip in the fourth quarter. Zinc contributed roughly
half the group's core profit at the half year.
In copper, the miner's Indian production was just short of
some analysts' expectations with the Tuticorin smelter producing
326,000 tonnes of copper cathode over the year, while Zambian
copper cathode production was hit by the lower availability of
concentrate.
NO UPDATE ON STRUCTURE
Oil and gas, the division acquired from Cairn last
year, was marginally ahead of forecasts with 180,293 barrels of
oil equivalent a day for the fourth quarter, up 12 percent, on
the back of the Bhagyam field, the second-largest discovery in
the Rajasthan block which began producing in January.
Aluminium production rose 5 percent to 675,000 tonnes for
the full year. A key hearing on a projected bauxite mine in
India's Orissa state, which would help increase capacity at
Vedanta's Lanjigarh alumina refinery but is being opposed by
pressure groups and indigenous people, was postponed on Monday.
Vedanta said it expected another hearing in May or June.
The group gave no update on its plans to simplify its
complex structure, but said the move was still expected to be
completed this calendar year.
In February Vedanta unveiled long-awaited plans to
streamline its structure, improve access to cash and reduce debt
- a process of eliminating cross holdings that will begin with
the proposed merger of base metals producer Sterlite Industries
and iron ore miner Sesa Goa to create Sesa Sterlite, an umbrella
unit for others.
Shares in the group, due to report full-year earnings on May
17, were down 3.1 percent at 1015 GMT at 1,197 pence, in line
with most of its peers and marginally underperforming a 2.1
percent drop in the sector.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)