LONDON May 16 India-focused miner Vedanta
posted a 21 percent rise in core profit, boosted by oil
and gas assets that offset the impact of operational trouble
elsewhere.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) for the year to the end of March came in at $4.89
billion, compared to an average forecast of $4.87 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Vedanta has faced headwinds in recent months including the
closure of India's largest copper smelter, owned by Vedanta unit
Sterlite Industries, and closed at the the end of
March after residents complained of emissions that caused
breathing problems. A court ruled on Tuesday the Tuticorin
smelter would remain shut until at least May 16.
It has also faced export bans imposed on iron ore.