LONDON May 16 India-focused miner Vedanta posted a 21 percent rise in core profit, boosted by oil and gas assets that offset the impact of operational trouble elsewhere.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year to the end of March came in at $4.89 billion, compared to an average forecast of $4.87 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vedanta has faced headwinds in recent months including the closure of India's largest copper smelter, owned by Vedanta unit Sterlite Industries, and closed at the the end of March after residents complained of emissions that caused breathing problems. A court ruled on Tuesday the Tuticorin smelter would remain shut until at least May 16.

It has also faced export bans imposed on iron ore.