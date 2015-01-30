MUMBAI Jan 30 India should take advantage of weak oil prices and shrinking budgets among majors to attract top flight oil services firms and improve its own skills and technology, the head of oil and mining firm Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Friday.

Sesa Sterlite controls Cairn India, which is India's largest private crude oil producer and the operator of more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production.

Until now, Sesa Sterlite and parent Vedanta Resources Plc Chief Executive Tom Albanese said, attracting foreign oil services firms to India meant offering a high risk premium.

But that has changed as oil majors cut back.

The company itself, Albanese said, would apply a "meaningful reduction" to its previously planned $2 billion spending across its businesses for the coming fiscal year.

"Now the order book is not full, (service providers) keep losing orders. They are in an environment where they are chasing work now. So it's a huge positive for us," said Albanese, a former chief executive of mining group Rio Tinto.

"What has to happen is that India has to build a supply chain of imported technology but also to get existing service providers in India to upskill."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swept to power last year, has promised to fix foreign investor concerns, including red tape and an unpredictable tax regime, and has sought to encourage manufacturing with a "Make in India" campaign. India badly needs foreign investment to reboot its sluggish economy.

Albanese said India should do more to encourage foreign investment in the broader resources sector, including mining.

"India needs the technology and needs the capital to meet the (forecast) quadrupling of demand," he said.

As part of its broader reform efforts, the government has sought to sell off a string of state-owned assets. It sold 10 percent of Coal India on Friday.

Other government-owned stakes include minority shares of 29.5 percent and 49 percent respectively in two of Vedanta's subsidiaries, cash-rich Hindustan Zinc and aluminium firm BALCO, in which Vedanta has long sought to raise its stake.

Neither sale, though, is likely to be resolved before the end of this fiscal year in March -- disappointing for Vedanta, which is sitting on $8.8 billion of debt and has long eyed Hindustan Zinc's cash pile in particular.

"It's the government's call," Albanese said. "It's a low hanging fruit - you don't have a union issue, you don't have a change of control, you have a valuation out there, the zinc markets are good." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; editing by Susan Thomas)