PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 16 Mining group Vedanta has asked shareholders to renew their backing for an offer of up to $3.48 billion to buy Indian government minority stakes in two of its subsidiaries, as it seeks to streamline its structure.
India had been hoping to raise about $9 billion from the sale of state-owned assets this year, and has indicated that it does plan to sell the stakes - 29.5 percent of Hindustan Zinc and 49 percent of aluminium producer BALCO.
However, India's mining ministry wants parliamentary approval before the Hindustan Zinc sale goes ahead, and the BALCO sale may need special approval from the markets regulator.
In January last year, Vedanta, a London-listed natural resources conglomerate, offered India $2.94 billion for its stake in Hindustan Zinc, and $338 million for the shares in BALCO - part of a broader effort to slim down its byzantine structure.
Vedanta said the government had not formally responded to that offer, or to two subsequent letters.
That forced Vedanta to renew permission from shareholders to make fresh offers.
As of August last year, it had a mandate to offer, in Indian rupees, the equivalent of $3.38 billion for the Hindustan Zinc shares and $550 million for BALCO, but that mandate has expired.
Now, because the rupee has weakened, it is seeking a lower threshold - permission to offer up to $487 million for BALCO and no more than $3.48 billion for both shares combined. That could still mean higher formal offers for both or either, as the stakes do not have to be sold simultaneously.
Shareholders have been called to vote on Oct. 30.
If Vedanta buys all the Indian government's interests, its holdings in Hindustan Zinc and BALCO will increase to 94.4 percent and 100 percent respectively, and its economic interests will increase to 55 percent and 58.3 percent.
Hindustan Zinc shares were up 2 percent on Wednesday, valuing the company at just over $9 billion, and the government's stake at almost $2.7 billion.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.