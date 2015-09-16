MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian mining and energy group
Vedanta Resources Plc has hired Cynthia Carroll, the
former head of Anglo American Plc, as chairwoman of its
holding company.
Vedanta, controlled by former scrap metal dealer Anil
Agarwal, has long harboured ambitions to move beyond India and
become a diversified global resources group. It roped in former
Rio Tinto boss Tom Albanese in September 2013.
He is now chief executive of London-listed Vedanta Resources
Plc and of the Indian-listed operating company, Vedanta Ltd.
Carroll, who sits on the board of oil major BP, will
join as the chairwoman of Vedanta Resources Holdings Ltd, in an
advisory role.
Carroll was chief executive of Anglo American from March
2007 but announced in October 2012 that she would step down,
under pressure from investors unhappy over delays with Anglo's
biggest project, a Brazilian iron ore mine, and over a sliding
stock price.
She joins at a time when miners across the globe are
struggling with commodity prices languishing at historic lows.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai, editing by Louise
Heavens)