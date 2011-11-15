BRIEF-Cerved agrees to manage Barclays 12 bln euro mortgage portfolio
* its Cerved Credit Management Group unit has signed letter of intent with Barclays Bank to exclusively manage a mortgage portfolio worth about 12 billion euros
MUMBAI/SYDNEY Nov 15 India-focused UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources is considering a bid to acquire Australia's New Hope Corp, the $5 billion Australian coal miner that has put itself up for auction, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Vedanta, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has held discussions with banks and is expected to appoint advisors soon, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Spokesmen for both New Hope and Vedanta were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Indulal PM in MUMBAI and Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Additional reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Tony Munroe)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.