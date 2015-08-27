BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW DELHI Aug 27 India's Vedanta Ltd will halve output at its one- million-tonne-a-year alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Orissa state in about two months, a senior executive said, due mainly to a shortage of raw material bauxite and weak world prices.
Job cuts at the refinery, which converts bauxite into alumina and employs about 2,000 people, are likely to be proportional to output reduction, Abhijit Pati, head of Vedanta's aluminium business, told Reuters on Thursday.
Alumina, or aluminium oxide, is heated to make aluminium that is used in everything from utensils and cans to cars and aircraft. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.