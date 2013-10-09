Oct 9 Oil and mining conglomerate Vedanta
Resources Plc reported a rise in oil and gas and zinc
production in the second quarter and said it expected to resume
mining iron ore in the southern Indian state of Karnataka
shortly.
Controlled by Indian scrap dealer-turned-billionaire Anil
Agarwal, Vedanta has been hurt by the ban on iron ore mining in
Karnataka and the western Indian state of Goa over the last few
quarters.
The company received clearance from India's top court in
September to resume mining in Karnataka, but is still awaiting a
decision to permit mining the steel-making commodity in Goa.
Vedanta said average daily gross operated production of oil
and gas at unit Cairn India, which it acquired in an
ambitious almost $9 billion deal in 2011, rose to 213.3 million
barrels of oil equivalent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Gross production at the Rajasthan block rose 2 percent to
175,478 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Mined metal production at Zinc India increased 16 percent to
222,000 tonnes in the second quarter, and the company said its
Kayad and Rampura Agucha underground mine projects in Rajasthan
were progressing well and would start commercial production this
fiscal year.
The conglomerate, which recently got legal and regulatory
approval to consolidate its web of subsidiaries and simplify its
structure, said copper cathode production at its India unit fell
about 6 percent to 82,000 tonnes in the second quarter.
However, Vedanta said its smelter in southern India had
restarted in end June and was operating at full capacity.
The smelter, operated by Vedanta's unit Sterlite Industries
, has long been the target of protesters and
politicians who call it a risk to fisheries in the coastal town
of Tuticorin, near the southern tip of India.
Under the consolidation plan, Sterlite Industries was merged
into its iron ore unit Sesa Goa to create a new entity Sesa
Sterlite.
Vedanta produces copper, zinc, silver, aluminium, iron ore
and power through its operations in India, Zambia, Namibia,
South Africa, Liberia, Ireland and Australia.
Shares in the FTSE-100 company closed at 1070 pence on
Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.