Sept 25 Anil Agarwal, the billionaire controller of Vedanta Resources Plc, announced late on Thursday that he and his family had agreed to give 75 percent of their wealth to charity.

Agarwal, a one-time scrap metal dealer, made the announcement at an event in London to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Vedanta's listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Forbes estimated that the 61-year-old Indian entrepreneur has a net worth of $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Silvia Antonioli in London)