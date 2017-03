July 30 Vedanta Resources Plc :

* Revenue and EBITDA in Q1 were marginally higher compared to corresponding prior period due to higher volumes and oil prices

* Q1 sustained production at about 220 kboepd

* During Q1, average daily gross production was 217,869 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), 3 pct higher than corresponding prior period

* During Q1, mined metal production was 31 pct lower than corresponding prior quarter