BHUBANESWAR India Dec 1 Mining conglomerate
Vedanta plans to invest 150 to 200 billion rupees ($2.93
billion) over three years to expand its alumina and aluminium
producing capacity, said Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta
Resources Plc.
The company plans to expand the capacity of its Lanjigarh
alumina refinery to 5 million tonnes from the current 2 million
tonnes and double the capacity of its Jharsuguda aluminium
smelter to 2 million tonnes.
Both the plants are located in the eastern state of Odisha.
Vedanta has been trying to expand the capacity of its
refinery for almost 8 years now but a paucity of availability of
bauxite, the raw material which is refined to make alumina, has
proved a hurdle.
($1 = 68.3605 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)