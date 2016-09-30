(Adds share move, background)
Sept 30 Diversified mining and energy group
Vedanta Resources Plc appointed Arun Kumar, deputy chief
financial officer, as its CFO.
The move comes as Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of
Vedanta Resources, looks to complete its takeover of oil and gas
explorer Cairn India Ltd in early 2017.
The merger will boost Vedanta Resources' finances by giving
it access to Cairn India's $3.5 billion cash pile, but has faced
opposition from some big minority shareholders.
Kumar will take over from D D Jalan, who retired on Friday,
Vedanta Resources said. Jalan joined the company in
2001.
Shares of Vedanta Resources were down 1.2 percent at 584.5
pence at 1442 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, slightly
outperforming a 1.7 percent fall in the FTSE 350 mining index
.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Maju Samuel)