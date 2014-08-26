Aug 26 Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc
said it had evacuated all its expatriate staff from
Liberia after the government in that country declared a state of
emergency due to the Ebola virus.
The company said in an emailed statement that it was taking
every precaution and had followed the government's guidance for
the evacuation.
Vedanta has three iron ore mines, known as the Western
Cluster project, in Liberia. The company has 97 employees in the
region, according to its 2013-2014 annual report.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)