(Adds details, share movement)
Nov 13 Vedanta Resources Plc reported a
5 percent fall in first-half core earnings due to lower
production and higher costs at its oil and gas and Zambian
copper businesses, where the company said it was continuing to
face challenges.
The London-based miner, which has most of its assets in
India, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation fell to $2.1 billion in the six months ended Sept.
30 from $2.21 billion a year earlier.
Vedanta said lower volumes at Zinc India, lower Brent crude
prices, a higher share of profit on petroleum payable to the
Government of India and a planned maintenance shutdown at Cairn
India Ltd, its oil and gas operations, had also hurt
the company in the first half.
The miner reported an 8 percent fall in oil and gas
production and a 12 percent decline in copper output at its
Zambian business last month.
Vedanta bought a controlling stake in Zambia's Konkola
Copper Mines (KCM) a decade ago. The business, intended to be
part of a push beyond the company's origins in India, accounts
for about 8 percent of its total revenue.
"At Copper-Zambia, we remain committed to delivering an
operational turnaround, despite several challenges. We continue
to engage with various stakeholders, including the Government of
Zambia, to improve productivity, volumes and profitability," the
company said in a statement.
However, group revenue rose 6 percent to $6.46 billion as
Vedanta was able to recognise higher premiums for zinc and
aluminium and produce more at its India copper business.
Realised premiums for aluminium rose 32 percent in the first
half of the year, while zinc premium almost doubled.
The company also announced an interim dividend of 23 cents
per share, up from 22 cents a year earlier.
Vedanta shares were down 0.4 percent at 793 pence at 0824
GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They have lost more than 30
percent in value since the beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)