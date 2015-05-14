(Adds details, quotes, share price)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
May 14 Vedanta Resources Plc posted a
full-year loss after a sharp drop in crude prices precipitated a
$4.5 billion writedown related to its Indian oil and gas
business.
The company's London-listed shares fell as much as 4 percent
early on Thursday before recovering to 660 pence, unchanged from
the previous day's close.
Best known as a mining company, Vedanta bought a controlling
stake in Cairn India Ltd, India's largest
private-sector oil producer, in 2011.
Like other resources companies, it has struggled with
plummeting commodity prices in the last year. Brent crude
collapsed to a low of just above $45 a barrel in
January from a high of $115 last June.
Vedanta Resources on Thursday reported a 17 percent drop in
full-year core earnings, which Chairman Anil Agarwal attributed
in part to "unprecedented declines" in oil and iron ore prices.
Vedanta's Indian unit, Vedanta Ltd, had already
given notice of the impairment charge when it announced its own
full-year results last month. It said the charge was related
mostly to its acquisition of Cairn India.
Vedanta Resources also reported a small impairment charge
related to its copper operations in Zambia.
Vedanta Resources said operating profit from its oil and gas
business fell 78 percent. It accounted for about 12 percent of
the company's total operating profit, compared with more than 40
percent a year earlier.
The company, which also operates in South Africa, Namibia,
Liberia, Ireland and Australia, said earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year ended March 31
fell to $3.74 billion.
Net loss attributable to Vedanta Resources' equity holders
was $1.80 billion, compared with $196 million a year earlier.
Full-year revenue was little changed at $12.88 billion.
On a call with reporters, Chief Executive Tom Albanese said
he expected commodity prices to improve gradually.
"The current oversupply positions in some of these products
will be progressively whittled away by the continued - albeit
slower - demand growth in most of the commodities we produce,"
he said.
($1 = 63.9000 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Robin Paxton)