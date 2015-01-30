UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Jan 30 Vedanta Resources Plc's third-quarter core earnings fell 11 percent and the mining conglomerate said it was reviewing its operating and capital spending plans across its businesses.
The London-based miner, which has most of its assets in India, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $1.02 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.14 billion a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $3.36 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.