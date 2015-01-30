Jan 30 Vedanta Resources Plc's third-quarter core earnings fell 11 percent and the mining conglomerate said it was reviewing its operating and capital spending plans across its businesses.

The London-based miner, which has most of its assets in India, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $1.02 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.14 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $3.36 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)