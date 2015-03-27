March 27 Vedanta Resources Plc said it would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about 205 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) that its unit Cairn India Ltd received from the Indian government this month.

The notice is the first step required before seeking international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty, London-listed Vedanta said on Friday.

Cairn India received the retrospective tax demand in relation to its 2007 listing in India. ($1 = 62.51 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)