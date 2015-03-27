Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
March 27 Vedanta Resources Plc said it would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about 205 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) that its unit Cairn India Ltd received from the Indian government this month.
The notice is the first step required before seeking international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty, London-listed Vedanta said on Friday.
Cairn India received the retrospective tax demand in relation to its 2007 listing in India. ($1 = 62.51 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.