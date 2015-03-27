Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
(Adds details, background, shares)
March 27 Vedanta Resources Plc said it would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about 205 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) its unit Cairn India Ltd received from the Indian government this month.
The notice is the first step required before seeking international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty, Vedanta said on Friday.
London-listed Vedanta has most of its operations in India.
Cairn Energy Plc, which sold its stake in Cairn India to Vedanta in 2011, also filed a notice of dispute under the treaty this week after receiving a tax demand of more than $1.6 billion.
Cairn India received the retrospective tax demand in relation to its 2007 listing in India.
The tax demands come at a time the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking to reduce tax-related litigation and boost much-needed foreign investment.
Vedanta's shares were down 1.6 percent at 531.50 pence at 1402 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 62.51 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.