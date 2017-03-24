UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LUSAKA, March 24 Indian mining company Vedanta Resources said on Friday it will invest $1 billion in Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), which it sees having the potential to produce the metal for another 50 years.
Vedanta has a majority stake in KCM.
The investment, which is expected to create 7,000 jobs, was announced after a meeting between Zambian President Edgar Lungu and Vedanta's Chairman Anil Agrawal. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.