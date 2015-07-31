July 31 Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said power supply at its copper mines in Zambia would be cut by up to 30 percent.

Vedanta said it was in talks with power supplier Copper Belt Energy Corp Plc and the Zambian government over the timing and magnitude of the power cut.

The company also said core profit at its Zambian copper mines fell 78 percent.

Power cuts in north-western Zambia, Africa's second-biggest copper producer, have affected production at mines run by Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold , an industry body said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)