UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
(Adds quotes, background)
LUSAKA, March 24 Indian mining company Vedanta Resources said on Friday it will invest $1 billion in its Zambian mining unit Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), creating 7,000 jobs.
Vedanta announced the investment after a meeting between its Chairman Anil Agrawal and Zambian President Edgar Lungu.
Vedanta has a majority stake in KCM and has said the mine could produce copper for another 50 years.
Since 2004, KCM has invested almost $4 billion to upgrade and expand. Vedanta did not say how much the additional $1 billion would expand production or by when.
Agrawal said he wanted KCM to be the biggest integrated copper producer in Africa.
"The ramp up of Konkola is the centrepiece of my 50-year vision for KCM. It's technically very challenging, because of the massive amount of water we have to pump out of the mine, but I’m determined to find technical solutions," Agrawal said in a statement.
KCM is one of Zambia's largest mining firms and produced 168,923 tonnes of finished copper in the financial year ended March 31, 2015, the latest available data. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.