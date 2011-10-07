(Adds background, detail)
LONDON Oct 7 India-focused miner Vedanta
posted a 61 percent drop in saleable iron ore output in
its second quarter, hit by a ban on mining in the Indian state
of Karnataka, though sales fell by a smaller amount due to high
volumes sold before the curb.
The ban is part of efforts by the key iron ore producing
southern state of Karnataka to control illegal mining. Vedanta
said the court had ordered a study by government agencies and
was allowing the sale of inventory by auction.
Iron ore is typically Vedanta's most profitable product
along with zinc, accounting for almost a third of profits.
The miner, which bought three iron ore assets in emerging
producer Liberia in August, said its iron ore production fell to
1.12 million tonnes, from 2.88 million tonnes in the same period
a year ago. Sales totalled 1.55 million tonnes, from 1.82
million a year ago.
Vedanta said its refined zinc production from its core
Indian operations rose 5 percent in the second quarter to the
end of September to 185,000 tonnes, largely thanks to better
performance at its smelters.
Aluminium production was down 8 percent at 149,000 tonnes in
the quarter after the outage at Vedanta's Jharsuguda-I smelter,
which remains on track to resume normal capacity by the end of
its third quarter. It warned production costs had increased due
to higher input prices and maintenance.
Indian and Australian copper cathode production increased 28
percent, while Zambian copper cathodes fell 10 percent.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Holton)