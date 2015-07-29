* Q1 consolidated net profit of 8.66 bln rupees
* Says to restart Goa mines by October
* In talks with regulators and exchanges for Cairn merger
By Aman Shah
MUMBAI, July 29 India's Vedanta Ltd
said on Wednesday it expected to restart iron ore mining by
October in top exporting Goa province and that talks were
continuing with regulators for merging with its cash-rich unit
Cairn India.
The mining and energy group, which has been hit by a slump
in crude prices and mining bans in key producing states, also
posted a consolidated net profit of 8.66 billion rupees ($135.61
million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30.
That compared with a profit of 3.76 billion rupees in the
same period last year, which was hurt by a one-time charge of
21.28 billion rupees. Excluding the impact of one-off charge,
the company's first-quarter profit was 35.4 percent lower than a
year earlier.
Chief Executive Tom Albanese said on a conference call
Vedanta was hoping to get approvals as early as next month to
restart a few mines in Goa and was positioned to restart mining
at a rate of 5.5 million tonnes a year.
However, he said the current low international prices
coupled with royalties and export taxes were challenging and the
company would look to sell as much ore as it could to domestic
mills.
Albanese separately said in a statement Vedanta was focusing
on improving efficiency and costs.
Consolidated net sales fell marginally to 169.52 billion
rupees in the June quarter from 170.56 billion rupees a year
earlier at Vedanta, which has interests in oil and gas, iron
ore, zinc, copper, power and aluminium.
CAIRN DEAL
Vedanta, part of London-listed miner Vedanta Resources Plc
, in June made a $2.3 billion offer to buy out minorities
in its cash rich oil and gas unit, Cairn India Ltd.
Albanese has previously said Vedanta's offer was fair,
dismissing reports that opposition from minority shareholders in
Cairn India, including ex-parent Cairn Energy, could
scupper the deal.
"We are in continuous contact with various regulators and
exchanges for the merger to go through," he said on Wednesday.
Albanese said Vedanta "may have to take hard decisions" to
cut costs at its aluminium business, which is under stress from
low prices and a flood of imports. Another Vedanta executive
told Reuters last week it had scaled down operations and might
need to make "huge" job cuts.
($1 = 63.8600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Writing by Devidutta
Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter)