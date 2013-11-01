LUSAKA Nov 1 The Zambian arm of mining company
Vedanta Resources plans to cut at least 1,529 jobs by
March, the chief executive of the unit said on Friday, as the
firm automates its mines in Africa's top copper producer.
"The resultant changes may affect upwards of 1,529 members
of our staff," Kishore Kumar, the chief executive of Konkola
Copper Mines, said in a statement.
A spokesman for the company confirmed the job cuts would be
made by March.
Kumar said that Konkola's annual output of 8 tonnes per
employee was "unsustainable" when compared to the global average
of 100 tonnes.
Moving to mechanisation and automation for all of its
operations would increase productivity, he said.