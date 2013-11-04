Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LUSAKA Nov 1 The Zambian arm of mining company Vedanta Resources plans to cut at least 1,529 jobs by March, the chief executive of the unit said on Friday, as the firm automates its mines in Africa's top copper producer.
"The resultant changes may affect upwards of 1,529 members of our staff," Kishore Kumar, the chief executive of Konkola Copper Mines, said in a statement.
A spokesman for the company confirmed the job cuts would be made by March.
Kumar said that Konkola's annual output of 8 tonnes per employee was "unsustainable" when compared to the global average of 100 tonnes.
Moving to mechanisation and automation for all of its operations would increase productivity, he said.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.