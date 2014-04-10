April 10 (Reuters) -

* Vedanta res plc - q4 and fy 2014 production release

* Vedanta resources plc - full year record production of oil & gas, driven by production ramp-up in rajasthan block

* Vedanta resources plc - higher integrated refined metal production and stable mined metal production for full year at zinc india

* Vedanta resources plc - strong utilizations at tuticorin copper smelter; 2 nd 80mw unit of power plant commissioned during q4 zinc - india

* Vedanta resources plc - average gross production for fy2014 was 218,651 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 6% higher than previous year

* Vedanta resources plc - iron ore mining in goa decision of supreme court is awaited on this matter.