BRIEF-Morrisons shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead"
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher
July 31 Vedanta Resources PLC : * Res plc - Vedanta Q1 production release * Mined metal production up 27% and integrated zinc production up 10% at zinc
India * Q1 total EBITDA $1,030.7 million versus $ 1,340.0 million * We expect to resume mining at karnataka in Q2 * Q1 total revenue $2,874.6 million versus $3,746.5 million * Continue to evaluate the potential start-up date of the 1.25 mtpa jharsuguda
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
* 2017 production guidance maintained at 75 kboepd, before any contribution from catcher