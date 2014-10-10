Oct 10 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Q2 and h1 production release
* Oil & gas: rajasthan production normalised after
successful completion of planned maintenance shut down at
mangala processing terminal
* zinc-india: production volumes improving in line with
mine-plan; higher mined metal expected in h2
* zinc-india: production volumes improving in line with
mine-plan; higher mined metal expected in h2
* aluminium: first phase of 50 pots of 1.25 mtpa
jharsuguda-ii pot-lines commenced start up
* Copper india: operating at high efficiency following
planned maintenance shutdown in q1
* Average gross production for h1 fy2015 was 206,125 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 3% lower than previous year
due to planned maintenance shutdown
* Iron ore we expect to produce at our provisional annual
capacity of 2.29 million tonnes during year.
* Zinc- lead mined metal production was lower mainly at
lisheen due to lower grades as per mine plan sequencing
* We expect mining in goa to resume in q4 fy2015.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: