Nov 13 Vedanta Resources Plc :

* Interim dividend up 4.5 percent to 0.23 usd per share

* H1 EBITDA fell 5 percent to $2.1 billion

* H1 revenue of $6.5 billion, up 6 pct from H1 FY 2014

* H1 basic EPS of (4.7) cents, underlying EPS of 9.4 U.S. cents down primarily due to normalised tax rates

* "Facing challenges at our Copper-Zambia business" -Chairman

* In Copper-Zambia remain committed to delivering turnaround and continue to engage with various stakeholders, including government of Zambia, to improve productivity, volumes and profitability

* Effective tax rate for H1 FY 2015 was at 22.7 pct compared to 6.8 pct; in H1 FY 2014

* Ongoing three-year capex programme of $3 billion until FY 2017 is on track

* Exploration and appraisal campaign aims to achieve a target reserve replacement ratio of 150 pct over three-year period