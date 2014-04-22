April 22 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Announces lifting of Goa mining ban
* Supreme Court has held that all mining leases in state of
Goa, including those of Sesa Sterlite, have expired in 2007
* Has imposed an interim restriction on maximum annual
excavation from mining leases in state of Goa of 20 million
tonnes subject to determination of final capacity by expert
committee appointed by Supreme Court.
* No mining operations can be carried out until
renewal/execution of mining lease deeds by state government
* Company is working towards securing necessary permissions
for commencement of operations at earliest.
