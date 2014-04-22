April 22 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Announces lifting of Goa mining ban

* Supreme Court has held that all mining leases in state of Goa, including those of Sesa Sterlite, have expired in 2007

* Has imposed an interim restriction on maximum annual excavation from mining leases in state of Goa of 20 million tonnes subject to determination of final capacity by expert committee appointed by Supreme Court.

* No mining operations can be carried out until renewal/execution of mining lease deeds by state government

* Company is working towards securing necessary permissions for commencement of operations at earliest.