May 9 (Reuters) -
* Vedanta confirms it is not seeking to source bauxite from
Niyamgiri bauxite deposit for its alumina refinery operations
* Will not do so until we have consent of local communities
* Accordingly, in terms of memorandum of understanding with
government of Odisha, which assures supply of 150 million tonnes
of bauxite for our processing facility, we are working with
state government and pursuing alternate options for our long
term bauxite security
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: