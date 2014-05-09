May 9 (Reuters) -

* Vedanta confirms it is not seeking to source bauxite from Niyamgiri bauxite deposit for its alumina refinery operations

* Will not do so until we have consent of local communities

* Accordingly, in terms of memorandum of understanding with government of Odisha, which assures supply of 150 million tonnes of bauxite for our processing facility, we are working with state government and pursuing alternate options for our long term bauxite security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: