Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
LONDON Oct 9 Miner Vedanta posted a 9 percent drop in metal mined from its Indian zinc operations in its second quarter, and said that saleable iron ore output plunged 86 percent, hit by mining bans and monsoon travel restrictions.
Its zinc India business accounted for over a quarter of Vedanta's earnings in its last financial year, with iron ore and oil and gas the second and third biggest earners respectively.
Vedanta's iron ore production has been hit by a ban on mining in the Indian state of Karnataka for over a year, and a more recent temporary restriction on extracting in Goa, where monsoons have also hindered transport in this quarter.
The company said it now expected to be able to restart mining in Karnataka once it received Supreme Court approval, as some mining was allowed to resume in the state, while in Goa it said it was working closely with the authorities to try to complete a review.
Mined metal production at its zinc India business was expected to rise in its second half, Vedanta said, meaning that full-year production was on course to be higher than the previous year.
The company, which bought a stake in Rajasthan oil firm Cairn India in 2011, said its oil and gas working interest production rose 30 percent in the period.
In aluminum, production fell 10 percent in the quarter due to the lower supply of bauxite from third parties.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.